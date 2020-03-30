Shelestyuk showed what during the quarantine

March 30, 2020

Шелестюк показал, чем занимается во время карантина

Bronze medalist at the London 2012 and owner of the belts WBO NABO, and WBA International Taras Shelestyuk (18-0, 10 KO’s) in his Instagram showed what during the quarantine.

Shelestyuk published a photo where he’s in the outfit of the national team of Ukraine, holding the bike, signing the post with the words:

“Now Cycling is a pleasure. Few cars on the roads and good Sunny weather. One-or two-hour check-in allows you to get a good workout and enjoy being outdoors during the quarantine. Be healthy, follow the rules of hygiene and take care of yourself!”.

