Shelestyuk showed what during the quarantine
March 30, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Bronze medalist at the London 2012 and owner of the belts WBO NABO, and WBA International Taras Shelestyuk (18-0, 10 KO’s) in his Instagram showed what during the quarantine.
Shelestyuk published a photo where he’s in the outfit of the national team of Ukraine, holding the bike, signing the post with the words:
“Now Cycling is a pleasure. Few cars on the roads and good Sunny weather. One-or two-hour check-in allows you to get a good workout and enjoy being outdoors during the quarantine. Be healthy, follow the rules of hygiene and take care of yourself!”.
Vladimir Kirichenko.