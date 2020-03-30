Shia LaBeouf and MIA Goth are back together two years later after he filed for divorce
In the fall of 2018 Shia LaBeouf and MIA Goth broke up, and, as reported by their official representatives, has filed for divorce.
After this happened one of the strangest changes — the star of the franchise “transformers” began to notice with Talia Barnett and actress attributed relationship with Robert Pattinson, who until then was having an affair with FKA twigs.
But now, two years after those events, Shia and MIA are back together. Recently the paparazzi caught a couple during a joint Cycling in Los Angeles.
And in some pictures you can see the rings, similar to wedding.
At which point LaBeouf broke up with Barnett, is still unknown. The actor prefers to keep his personal life. He several times accompanied her on the red carpet, much of the joint interview could not be considered.
Fans of Chailly glad that he got back together with MIA. In their opinion, it influences her lover.
They say LaBeouf was even able to overcome the craving for strong drinks, and began to lead a more healthy lifestyle. “It looks much better”, “healthier and happier”, “they’re Finally together again,” — writes the Internet users.