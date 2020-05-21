Shop clothes will not be the same any more in the post-crisis

Shop clothes will not be the same any more now, according to experts.
May 20, 2020 18h34
Melissa Couto
The Canadian Press
It wasn’t so long – three months, in fact -, to buy her clothes was a relatively simple: you walk into a store, try a few items, we take what we like and leave the rest to the cashier. That was before the SARS-CoV-2.
While retail stores are starting to reopen their doors to the country, some additional steps will be added to the”customer experience”. Get in the queue before entering the store, if spraying hand sanitizer once inside and follow the markers of distancing physics are now commonplace to ensure the safety of clients and staff.
But experts say that there is always a risk of the new coronavirus during her shopping. “If a lot of people are manipulating the articles – and this will be the case, then yes: it could be a problem,” admits Satinder Kaur Brar, an expert in environmental biotechnology and in decontamination at York University, Toronto.
Diane Brisebois, CEO of the canadian Council of the retail trade, says that the stores that do double duty on the training of their personnel to disinfect the sensitive areas, such as the terminals of the fund, after the passage of each client, as well as a “sanitation strict and regular” surfaces in the store.
Yes, but what about the clothes themselves? Contact with clothing can be classified into two types, ” explains Colin Furness, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto: the navigation relaxed, during the search of his size, and the more intimate contact, during the fitting.
Because the virus does not live as long on soft materials or porous only on hard surfaces, the professor Furness admits that the clothes are generally safer. But if we touch each hanger traversing the rays, we can manipulate the zippers or the buttons, trying a article, so here it is another pair of sleeves.
“On the zipper and the buttons, you can expect the virus to survive for more than a day,” said Mr Furness.