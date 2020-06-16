Shopify enters into a partnership with Walmart
Photo: Justin Tang, The canadian Press
Shopify has entered a partnership with Walmart to allow american merchants to customers of the canadian company’s technology to sell their products on the website of the giant retail.
More than 120 million Americans visit Walmart.com every month, pointed out Shopify, and its new agreement with the company will enable merchants to offer their products to these purchasers in order to increase their sales. Shopify expects that 1,200 merchants are selling products on the internet site of Walmart by the end of the year.
The partnership with Walmart came one month after Shopify has partnered with the social network Facebook to allow its merchants to create an online storefront that is customized for Facebook and Instagram.
The giant social network launched in mid-may, a new tool known as ” Facebook Shops “, which allows brands to create a ” store “, a kind of custom storefront on the platform, to showcase their products and their history, and facilitate sales.
SMES users of Facebook Shops will have the option to pay for ads that redirect consumers to their storefront, which will be the same for Facebook and Instagram, and, later, for Messenger and WhatsApp.
1200
This is the expected number of merchants selling products on the Internet site of Walmart by the end of the year.
The new tool should also allow Facebook to increase the time spent by users on its various applications, and thus collect even more data as a key engine of ad targeting very thin and very large-scale.
Agreements with Facebook and Walmart will serve to further strengthen the influence and the offer of Shopify, who wants to compete with the american giant of electronic commerce Amazon.com. To compete with Amazon, Shopify has worked on the development of a network of centres for the processing of orders for helping its us dealers reduce their shipping costs and ensure timely delivery.
For its part, Walmart is accelerating its activities in the online business. The world number one distribution announced Monday its alliance with the sales platform Shopify . The agreement between the two groups will allow american businesses who use the platform of Shopify to sell their products on Walmart.com against a commission on sales but without registration fee.
“By the time we launch this integration with Shopify, we focus on u.s. companies of small and average dimension whose products complement our offering and who have the habit of going beyond customers ‘expectations,” says Jeff Clementz, vice-president of Walmart Marketplace.
This alliance fits in with the strategy of Walmart to expand its online sales, which have particularly benefited from the pandemic, with an increase of 74 % during the past quarter — and therefore compete more strongly with Amazon, undisputed leader in this sector.
With Agence France-Presse
