Shopify: products for contractors affected by the crisis
To help the business people, the giant of electronic commerce established in Ottawa announced on Wednesday that it launched a handful of tools of business management and sales.
May 20, 2020 18h13
Updated at 23h19
Tara Deschamps
The Canadian Press
The entrepreneurs that are struggling to keep the head out of the water because of the many requirements due to the COVID-19, or who consider themselves underserved by the financial institutions in the country could soon get a boost from Shopify.
To help the business people to “perpetuate” their businesses, the giant of electronic commerce established in Ottawa announced on Wednesday that it launched a handful of tools of business management and sales, including giving merchants the ability to allow customers to “buy now and pay later” and leave a tip.
The product manager for Shopify, Craig Miller, has explained that some of the new features and some of the products were in preparation well before the pandemic, but that others had been imagined, and / or accelerated when the contractors were forced to migrate their business to online models, while undergoing a loss of revenue and by imposing on their employees unpaid leave and layoffs.
“We’re almost there in 2030 from one day to the next day”, he told The canadian Press. “Some of the things that we anticipate as being important for the coming years are become super important essentially from one day to the next day, so we tried to equip our merchants with the best possible way to face this kind of situation.”
The launch of products from Shopify have been shared with Reunite, a virtual event organised by the company in place of its annual conference Unite, where the company’s executives revealed generally large product announcements. Unite, which was held in Toronto in may, was cancelled in march due to the COVID-19.
The pandemic has proved to be a boon for Shopify, which has overtaken the Royal Bank of Canada to become in may the company which is best evaluated on the Toronto stock Exchange.
His action has now reached, regularly over $ 1000 and the company claims more than a million businesses – Shopify calls them merchants – who use its services.
“It seems a bit odd at first, but as we see grocery stores and restaurants to use Shopify,” said Mr. Miller.
He also noticed that the number of orders from the local merchants Shopify have received every day has increased by an average of 176 % during the six weeks preceding the 24 April, so that the measures of distance and physical telework were implemented in several countries.
Shopify think the companies could see an additional boost with its announcements Wednesday, since merchants will be able to collect tips and to establish the fees, price minimum order, and spokes of the distance for deliveries.
The company has started to allow merchants to sell gift cards these past few weeks, and it is associated with Tuesday on Facebook to unveil a new free tool that will allow businesses to create an online storefront that is customized for Facebook and Instagram.
Separate the business account from the personal account
Later in the year, customers in the United States will be able to offer the option of”buy now and pay later” and have access to Shopify Balance, a business account that promises a clear overview of cash flows and will have the ability to pay bills, and track expenses. It will be accompanied by a card that provides discounts for cash, discounts on shipping and marketing, without monthly fees or minimum balance. Merchants will be able to use it to make purchases or make withdrawals at the atm.
Shopify has not said when the service would be available to canadian merchants.
The account is intended for two dealers on five, which, according to Shopify, using their personal bank accounts and their own card for the purposes of their business, and those who find that banking products are not designed to meet the needs or to the flexibility that is specific to entrepreneurs.
“It becomes very difficult for them to separate their business from their personal bank accounts and this poses all sorts of problems, for example, when they need to get financing (…) and in some cases, this affects their credit score,” said Mr. Miller.
Despite the partnership of Shopify with Facebook, it is positioned to compete with other tech giants, including Amazon.
The network of distribution centers to Shopify, which was launched last year to help american merchants to reduce their shipping costs and to ensure deliveries in a timely manner, which puts it in direct competition with the Seattle giant.
The network of Shopify has just started to accept applications from vendors after completing a period of early access.
“The response has been almost more significant than anticipated,” noted Mr. Miller. “We have been bombarded with requests of merchants who wish to use it.”