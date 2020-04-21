Shopify will offer cash advances to merchants
Getty Images
Specialists in e-commerce to waive certain fees and to suspend the repayment of loans.
Canadian companies are grappling with disruptions related to the pandemic COVID-19 get some relief of e-commerce platforms that they use to sell their products and services.
Specialists in e-commerce, including Shopify, Amazon and eBay Canada, are trying to help businesses to combat the effects of the pandemic by providing advances of funds, waiving certain fees and by suspending the repayment of loans.
These measures arise as companies across Canada are struggling to keep the head out of the water. According to surveys conducted for the canadian Federation of independent business, 56 % of small businesses no longer have the ability to go into debt during this crisis, 30 % do not have the necessary cash-flow to pay the bills accumulated in April and 39 % are concerned about their final closure.
With figures like these in mind, Shopify announced on Monday that it would offer cash advances without interest to clients, ranging from 200 $ to 500 000 $, to help tackle the crisis.
Always on
The technology company based in Ottawa explained that the advances would be repaid through future sales, but that they were designed to quickly relieve the companies short of money across the country, for which it can be disheartening to get into debt.
The companies that will benefit from the funding of this program, called Shopify Capital, do not have to pay back when their company will bounce back, and if it bounces, through the platform of Shopify.
Meanwhile, its rival Amazon has waived two weeks of storage cost for stocks in march, as well as costs of long-term storage for businesses using its platform.
The technology giant of Seattle has suspended the repayment of loans between march 26 and April 30, and eased the policies of delivery and execution for the sellers, with issues of supply chain because of disruptions related to the pandemic.
At eBay Canada, the new businesses on the platform you can register in the program “Always on” to obtain a cancellation of the sales charge on a maximum of 500 sales cancelled and access to a basic shop free for three months, to help them generate cash flow.