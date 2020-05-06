Shortage of places in child care facilities: parents are welcome to use the help of a loved one
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe
Fearing a shortage of places in the network of care services, the minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe, invites parents to keep their children at home by a “close” or even a ” student “.
“If you can keep your children at home, this would be a good idea to do so because, obviously, we will not be able to accommodate everyone,” he launched at her virtual audition in front of the elected representatives of opposition, on Wednesday morning. “If you know someone who can come in and do the care in the home, we also encourage you to do so, it is possible, it is allowed “, he added.
A grandparent may provide care for children provided it is of appropriate protective equipment, said the minister in a media scrum.
The directives of the national director of public health, such as “social distancing” of two meters between the people and the frequent washing of hands should also be scrupulously adhered to, ” said Mr. Lacombe.
You can make a call to a loved one. You can appeal to a student, for example, the high school would be time, even if she has work to do at home. You can try to find someone in our entourage. It is sure that everyone is invited to respect the rules of social distancing, but it also encourages home-based care is possible, ” he said in a parliamentary commission.
The ministry of the Family has asked the early childhood centres (CPE) to reopen their doors from next Monday — except those in the Greater Montreal area — and to accommodate between 30 % and 50 % of the children enrolled in their facility. “If there are only 30 % of your parents, for example, who wish to have access to it, it will compensate for the shortfall, because they wish you to keep the smallest possible groups. However, if the demand justifies it, and that you are ready, you can actually go between 30 % and 50 % of your capacity, it respects the recommendations of the public Health, ” said Dr. Lacombe.
It is a ” chronicle of a crisis foretold “, has dropped the mp pq’s Véronique Hivon. She urges the government caquiste to ensure at least a place in a daycare service to all health professionals. “I ask you to make a formal commitment that there is not a worker of the health network who will stop to lend a hand when we most need it because it will not have a day care next week “, she said to Mr. Lacombe during the virtual discussion. “We will do everything we can, to the ministry of the Family. I will do everything I can, ” replied the minister.
The elected solidarity Christine Labrie was, she asked the member of the government Legault to strengthen the network of the CPE, by investing without delay to new money. “Is it that we can count on the minister of the Family to convince his government to invest in early childhood ? Because it is the basis of all the rest, and that, in spite of its beautiful personal intentions and his great personal respect for the profession, it won’t be enough to weather the storm that is coming “, she argued.
The government will not be able to absorb the announced shortage in the CPE blows millions of dollars, has supported Mr. Lacombe. “There are educators in a family environment that will not be able to open next Monday, no matter how much money we are going to put on the table, because they say : I have a health problem or I am aged 70 years, for example “, he stressed.
Educators between the ages of 60 and 69 years of age will be able to return to work
The vice-prime minister Geneviève Guilbault said on Wednesday that the educators in child care and teachers between the ages of 60 and 69 years of age will be able to “return to work as early as next week” — except in the metropolis, “provided you comply with the instructions of the public Health”.
Riveted to the screen, the member for Joliette, Véronique Hivon, has jumped. “A grandmother of 65 years of age may keep in his daughter, but she can be an educator in the family or in a CPE? And if she wore a mask with his grandson? New public health guidance, or new policy guidance on account of severe shortage of educators and teachers?”, she asked.
To see the video
Other details will follow.