Shorts free young

in <em>A Single Life</em> will be presented in the framework of the festival online.
April 16, 2020 17h49
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The festival Long view on the short has had to postpone its 6th edition in the fall, but he did not let go of the young moviegoers so far. Its youth component will be broadcast on the Internet starting from Monday 20 April.
Twenty short films will be offered free of charge on the festival site, at the rate of two each day, Monday to Friday. A film will be intended for children, another for teenagers, and they will be accompanied by educational activities, contests, games and fun exercises.
The programming, a mixture of short quebec, canadian and international, will, it is said, a fair balance between animation and fiction. We also note the presence of the Subject of Patrick Bouchard, presented in Cannes in 2018.
Each short film will have its own page with additional content : video capsule of the filmmaker telling the story of the genesis of the work, photos, a biography suitable for young people, as well as articles and videos about the film.
Long view on the short, which was to take place from 29 April to 3 may, will take place in Montreal from 25 to 29 November. Actress Carla Turcotte (Sarah prefers the race) will be the spokesperson.