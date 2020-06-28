Shots Montreal : a third injured person presents to the hospital
A 13 year old boy, was taken to the hospital. He had been wounded by at least one projectile from a firearm “at the bottom of the body”, but his life is not in danger.
June 28, 2020
Updated 9h17
MONTREAL — The information entering the eye dropper in the framework of the investigation into this attempted murder that occurred Saturday night in the neighbourhood of Little Burgundy in Montreal.
A third victim, damage by bullets, was taken to the hospital. This time, he is a man 31 years old who has been injured “at the bottom of the body”, according to the agent Benedict Boisselle, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM). The individual is known to police and is not cooperating with investigators, according to Mr. Boisselle.
A little earlier, a 13 year old boy, also wounded by at least one projectile from a firearm “at the bottom of the body”, went to the hospital. We do not fear for the life of the adolescent, as for the other two victims of this case nebula.
Saturday, at around 22: 50, the central 911 received several calls of shots heard near the rue Saint-Martin and Terrace Coursol.
The police arrived, they located outside a man 25 years of age, reached by bullets “at the top of the body,” said another spokesperson for the SPVM, Jean-Pierre Brabant.
The man was transported to a hospital, where one does not fear for his life.
The circumstances, as the motive of the crime, remain to be clarified.
Investigators from the SPVM were still on site Sunday morning. They have found several sockets to the ground on the rue Saint-Martin, according to the agent Brabant.
A perimeter was established on the rue Saint-Martin, between the rue Saint-Jacques and the rue Saint-Antoine. Of the forensic identification officers were called to the scene to analyze the scene. The canine should also continue the sweep of the area Sunday to search for clues and evidence.
Investigators had begun to meet with witnesses Sunday. They also had to examine the victims of 13 and 25 years in the course of the day.
No one has been arrested.