May 17, 2020 4: 00
Should we be afraid of the 5G ?
Tchéhouali Destiny
Professor international communication, University of Quebec at Montreal (UQAM)
The advent of the 5G raises many concerns and worries among the population, to the point where the movements “anti-5G” appeared in different countries in the last few months.
Some far-right groups have even developed conspiracy theories linking non-existent between the 5G and the pandemic of COVID-19. Some activists have gone so far as to set fire to the towers of telecommunications in Belgium, the netherlands, and recently in Quebec. A couple of Sainte-Adèle has been formally accused of having set fire to two cell phone towers. They would be the authors of a wave of fires that have damaged at least seven towers on the north crown of Montreal.
The false news about the 5G, as relayed by influencers and celebrities, have spread at lightning speed on social networks, reinforcing the fears of citizens who are suspected already of the potential impact of 5G on the health.
These conspiracy theories argue, for example, that the spread of the virus from the epicenter of the pandemic, Wuhan would be linked to the large number of towers 5G installed in the city, whereas in reality the network 5G, there is even not yet fully deployed. Other theories claim that the waves emitted by the infrastructure 5G weaken our immune system.
On its website, the world health Organization (WHO) has had to warn the audience against the misinformation in connection with telephone networks, 5G, stating that they do not disseminate the Covid-19, and that the virus does not circulate on the radio or by mobile networks. In addition, the Covid-19 is spread in many countries that do not have a mobile network 5G !
A revolutionary technology ?
Considered as the fifth generation technologies of wireless communication, the 5G should allow to better cope with the explosion of global traffic data provided for the years to come. Beyond improving the technical capacity of the 4G network, this new standard crosses the ultimate border is essential for communications massive and simultaneous between machines.