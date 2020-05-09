Shows virtual pay make their appearance

Mononc’ Serge will offer a virtual performance on may 16.

May 9, 2020 4: 00

Shows virtual pay make their appearance

Anne-Marie Gravel

The Daily

Orloge Simard will be the first artist to offer a virtual performance fee with ticket in Quebec. On the 9th of may, at 20 h, the artist will take place in the framework of the Bar Show – The series virtual, an initiative born out of collaboration with The ANTI Bar & Shows of Quebec. On 22 may, it will be the turn of Gab Bouchard to do the same, by teaming up with the Coffee of the bell-Tower of Alma.

Artists and entertainment venues are greatly affected by the crisis.

Karl-Emmanuel Picard, co-owner of The ANTI, and Lepointdevente.com have put in place an initiative that will broadcast shows, while accumulating money, which will ensure the survival of the rooms, and the artists after the COVID-19.

A series of shows virtual for which music lovers will need to purchase a ticket is launched. Each ticket allows you to watch the show chosen on a single device.

“It is in survival mode. It is necessary that artists have access to scenes when it’s going to reopen, ” says Karl-Emmanuel Picard. The concept is simple : one invites an artist to sponsor a venue in order to endure in these difficult times “, he says.

Currently, the theatres may not be used to broadcast a show without an audience on social media. A situation that the broadcasters are also hoping to see change in the near future.

Gab Bouchard will present a show on the Web in collaboration with the Café du Clocher, Alma, on may 22.

COURTESY

More than 300 tickets for Orloge Simard had been sold in the middle of the week. The organizers hope to sell 1,000.

The people have to go on Lepointdevente.com and buy a single ticket, at a cost of $ 8, plus fees and service. They then have access to a room diffusion. “People are going to be able to talk to them and send messages to the musicians. This will be a unique show “, describes one who has also confirmed a show with Mononc’ Serge, the 16 may, as well as the provision of Pépé et sa guitare, the 23rd of may.

It is hoped that the initiative will be small. “I want to get the smaller rooms of the Quebec board. It is known that the locations of the alternative exhibition and the artists can’t live one without the other, but today, let’s hope that one can survive with the other. “

Already, the Coffee of the bell-Tower of Alma has chosen to follow suit.

“From the start, I was curious to see how it worked, how people were going to pay and that we would be certain that they could not send the link to friends, for example. It is very well done, ” says Samuel Gingras, manager of the Café du Clocher, Alma.

The latter will present a show of Gab Bouchard, may 22. Only 120 seats are available.

Pépé and his guitar will perform on may 23.

A RECORD OF THE PROGRESS, ROCKET LAVOIE

“We decided to make a show with a limited number of places, to keep the appearance more intimate. It is a unique event. If you’re not, you have missed. I do not know who is going to embark. There, everyone gives everything for free “, he laments.

Interested parties have three options in regards to the show. The public may purchase a ticket for the show virtual-only, at a cost of $ 10. The people of Alma and the surrounding area also have the opportunity to enjoy a dinner for take-out to accompany the ticket, for $ 25, or get a case of 24 beers in addition to the ticket, for $ 35.

Le Soleil

