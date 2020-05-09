Mononc’ Serge will offer a virtual performance on may 16.
Shows virtual pay make their appearance
Anne-Marie Gravel
The Daily
Orloge Simard will be the first artist to offer a virtual performance fee with ticket in Quebec. On the 9th of may, at 20 h, the artist will take place in the framework of the Bar Show – The series virtual, an initiative born out of collaboration with The ANTI Bar & Shows of Quebec. On 22 may, it will be the turn of Gab Bouchard to do the same, by teaming up with the Coffee of the bell-Tower of Alma.
Artists and entertainment venues are greatly affected by the crisis.
Karl-Emmanuel Picard, co-owner of The ANTI, and Lepointdevente.com have put in place an initiative that will broadcast shows, while accumulating money, which will ensure the survival of the rooms, and the artists after the COVID-19.
A series of shows virtual for which music lovers will need to purchase a ticket is launched. Each ticket allows you to watch the show chosen on a single device.
“It is in survival mode. It is necessary that artists have access to scenes when it’s going to reopen, ” says Karl-Emmanuel Picard. The concept is simple : one invites an artist to sponsor a venue in order to endure in these difficult times “, he says.
Currently, the theatres may not be used to broadcast a show without an audience on social media. A situation that the broadcasters are also hoping to see change in the near future.