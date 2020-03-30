Shuliavska bridge received the congresses and races: how is reconstruction

March 30, 2020

Шулявский мост получил съезды и заезды: как проходит реконструкция

In Kiev, despite the quarantine restrictions, the reconstruction Shulyavska overpass, reports gorodkiev.com.ua.

To date, completed the construction of entrances and exits from both sides of the bridge. Already completed the installation of lighting columns and paving.

In accordance with the plans of city government, full completion of the construction of an interchange on the Lot should take place in the summer.

