Sick and experts are impatient
Photo: Martin Bureau Agence France-Presse
The two weeks period before the increase of surgeries and other treatments will not be without impact on the patients, prevent the cardiologists and oncologists.
Isabelle Wear and
Magdaline Boutros
April 22, 2020
- Health
The two weeks period before the increase of surgeries and other treatments will not be without impact on the patients, prevent the cardiologists and oncologists. During this time, the patients, themselves, feel put aside.
Pierre Taillefer has learned at the beginning of the month of march that he has cancer of the lung. A few days later, he underwent a first biopsy. But the second, scheduled for 30 march, which was to determine if the lymph nodes are affected and if there is presence of metastases, has been cancelled and an operation is suspended. It then sends the chemotherapy to control the tumor progression while awaiting surgery. To put all the chances on his side, ” Pierre Taillefer also wanted to make use of immunotherapy treatments. “But I was told that all of these programs were closed, that there was more accessibility for new patients. “He said today live with the fear of being left behind. “I’m 63 years old, I am active, I still work, I pay my taxes like everyone else, is that it really puts everything in work to give me the best care possible ? No. “
Data
Quebec has passed the milestone of 1000 dead on Tuesday, with 102 deaths, for a total of 1041. The number of confirmed cases, it has crossed the 20,000 mark, a 20-126 cases, with 807 patients more than in the past.
Time is of the essence, says Dr. Martin Champagne, president of the Association of hematologists and oncologists of Quebec. “Everything is frozen for four weeks and we are being asked to wait another two weeks !” he laments. The ministry of Health needs to relax its guidelines, according to him. “[…] Currently, there are surgeries that are not. […] When it will start, it will be saturated. We will not be able to provide. “
Questioned about this during the press briefing, the prime minister said the need of specialist physicians in NURSING homes ” for two weeks “. “After these two weeks-here […] we think that it will be possible, in the next few days, the next few weeks, gradually increase the surgeries “, he said.
81,6 %
It is the proportion of deaths caused by the COVID-19 from residences for seniors in Quebec, or the equivalent of 850 on 1041.
“There is a price to pay “
These words have not reassured the cardiologists. “Why is it that we take all of two weeks ? There are still thousands of free beds in hospitals and of the care that we can begin to give to people who have been waiting for far too long, ” says Arsène J. Basmadjian, of the Association of cardiologists. “There is a price to pay,” he says.
The government would therefore have had to subtract the surgeons, cardiologists, and oncologists of the call for help for NURSING homes ? “I don’t want to make it a political debate,” said the doctor. We are, what we want is for you to return quietly to our activities in the coming weeks. What we are worried about, it is a situation that is semi-urgent are in the process of becoming urgent and less urgent situations are becoming semi-urgent cardiology. “
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
The minister of Health has she not invited the physicians who are not in NURSING homes to return to see more patients ? Yes, but the ministerial directives prevent it, ” he said. “It is said that we are just going to send [in NURSING homes] of doctors that are not working. But it is sure that there will be people who do not work if we do not gradually the effort in hospitals. It is a circular reasoning.”
With Marie-Eve Cousineau