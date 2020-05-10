Siegfried & Roy: the illusionist and the tamer Roy Horn succumbs to the COVID-19
The illusionist and the tamer of tigers and other exotic animals, Roy Horn died of the COVID-19 at the age of 75 years.
LAS VEGAS — The illusionist and the tamer of tigers and other exotic animals, Roy Horn, better known in the duo Siegfried & Roy, has succumbed to the COVID-19 at the age of 75 years.
The prowess of the duo have been admired by millions of spectators over the years, attracting particular attention when Roy Horn was seriously injured in 2003 by a white tiger at a number that he had.
Roy Horn died Friday in a hospital in Las Vegas, the United States, according to what was stated by his agent Dave Kirvin in a press release.
“Today the world lost a great magician and me and my best friend,” said Siegfried Fischbacher, in a written statement.
“There can be Siegfried without Roy”, he said.
The duo was a must-see for tourists to Las Vegas where their shows were sold out. They had six shows a week, 44 weeks per year.
Siegfried & Roy, both natives of Germany, had begun their career together in 1957 and made their debut in Las Vegas a decade later. The duo was featured at the hotel The Mirage in the 1990s, where they presented performances in front of about 10 million viewers.
Siegfried & Roy were back on stage in February 2009 to raise funds for a clinic of Las Vegas specializing in the treatment of diseases of the brain. The Associated Press