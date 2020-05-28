Simon Jolin-Barrette unveils its reform Program of the quebec experience
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The minister of Immigration, Simon Jolin-Barrette
The minister of Immigration, Simon Jolin-Barrette, returned to the charge, in the state of a health emergency, to reform the Program of the quebec experience (PEQ).
It was unveiled on Thursday a new project aimed at tightening access to the express way to obtain a certificate of selection of Quebec (CSQ) and, by ricochet, of the permanent residence of Canada.
Mr. Jolin-Barrette was able to convince the team of the prime minister to make a second attempt to alter the PEQ in a few months.
Her first attempt at the reform of the PEQ had turned into a fiasco.
In fact, Mr. Jolin-Barrette was forced to abandon last November — at the express request of the prime minister-François Legault — regulations amending the criteria for admission to the PEQ. It had been unanimously against him.
The controversy had cost the position of assistant deputy minister with the senior civil servant Alain Dupont. He had supervised the development of the ” List of areas of training eligible for the PEQ “, who has put in the embarrassment the government caquiste. Training programs silly there appeared as that of “home economics” was once offered to young women to keep them in their roles of housewife, wife and mother. The “stakes” of the “ambiguities” were found on the list of the 218 areas of training preferred, had recognized Mr. Jolin-Barrette.
“There is no longer a question of the list in the proposed reform “, has strongly emphasised the minister caquiste Thursday.
Two pilot programs
Mr. Jolin-Barrette, who’d been in the shadows since the beginning of the state of a health emergency, it was also announced Thursday the deployment of two pilot programs to permanent immigration, beginning in June. The first aims to recruit 550 clerks to foreign beneficiaries by year. The second is to recruit researchers in the area of AI and information technology.
It is a ” good idea [to]get the world to help our seniors “, is the elected liberal Monsef Derraji. The mp wondered, however, how the quebec government will recruit workers while commercial flights are almost all hung.
“As soon as the borders will be open, we will be operational,” promised Mr. Jolin-Barrette.
Other details will follow.