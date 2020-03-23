Singer Ekaterina Buzhinskaya showed twins

Children of the artist and the Bulgarian businessman has grown significantly.

Famous singer Ekaterina Buzhinsky, who recently presented a passionate song “Femme Fatale”, showed their younger children, three year old twins Katya and Dima. The photo with the younger children, the artist has shared in Instagram.

The actress supported the campaign #of azelerazioa, which was launched in connection with the quarantine because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.



“For the health of us all and those whom I love”, signed post singer.

Note that in the photo and not see the faces of the younger children. Despite the fact that they have three years Catherine was not in a hurry to show the fans. At the same time, the eldest daughter of the singer can be seen in the photo.