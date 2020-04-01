Singer KAMALIYA touching wish your mom happy birthday
The actress published a archival family photos.
The family of the singer KAMALIYA — a rare example of mutual understanding and sincere friendship between the generations. The actress is very close to her mother and often goes along with it in the light.
Today, on the birthday of Inna Petrovna, KAMALIYA congratulated his closest friend on social networks by publishing a beautiful family photo.
“Dear, sweet mommy, I heartily congratulate happy birthday!!! I wish you good health, happiness, love, joy in this life! Remain always as young and energetic! We love you very much and appreciate!” – this wish has attached to it the singer.
Subscribers, in turn, noted that beauty and radiant smile is in the case of KAMALIYA and her mother, family, and joined in the congratulations.
Note that Inna Petrovna — not only a frequent guest of the joint with daughter social events. So, in the clip KAMALIYA “the Dong, don’t cry,” she appeared as herself.