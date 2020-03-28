Singer Pink called on fans to get a haircut at home and showed a new hairstyle
Forty rebel Pink (Pink) showed in a Instagram new haircut I did myself after a couple of glasses of the drink for adults.
The actress hid her under a bright cap to intrigue the fans.
“I don’t know how you guys drank during this quarantine, but I decided to make it a competition and want to show that I did last night,” – said the singer in the video.
Pink joked that the alcohol creates in her “brilliant ideas”, and one of them was the decision to get a haircut.
“Last night I came up with the idea that I can get a haircut. I can cut myself. And why I paid for someone?!” surprised Pink.
When the singer took off the cap, was what she did for a short haircut and a shaved area above the ears.
But did it unevenly so that the left side was shaved below right.
“Look what I did! What do you think? Great? I think I look pretty good. In General, take care of yourself, stay home. Keep your head cleansed themselves” – called Pink.