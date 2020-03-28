Singer Pink called on fans to get a haircut at home and showed a new hairstyle

| March 28, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Певица Пинк призвала фанатов стричься дома и показала новую прическу

Forty rebel Pink (Pink) showed in a Instagram new haircut I did myself after a couple of glasses of the drink for adults.

The actress hid her under a bright cap to intrigue the fans.

“I don’t know how you guys drank during this quarantine, but I decided to make it a competition and want to show that I did last night,” – said the singer in the video.

Pink joked that the alcohol creates in her “brilliant ideas”, and one of them was the decision to get a haircut.

“Last night I came up with the idea that I can get a haircut. I can cut myself. And why I paid for someone?!” surprised Pink.

When the singer took off the cap, was what she did for a short haircut and a shaved area above the ears.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine diaries

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT


But did it unevenly so that the left side was shaved below right.

“Look what I did! What do you think? Great? I think I look pretty good. In General, take care of yourself, stay home. Keep your head cleansed themselves” – called Pink.

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *