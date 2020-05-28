Single family house, destroyed by fire in Beauport
Share
May 28, 2020 7: 45 am
Share
Single family house, destroyed by fire in Beauport
The canadian Press
A single-family residence and an automobile parked nearby were destroyed by a fire during the night of Thursday, in the north-east of Quebec city.
Fortunately, nobody was injured.
Multiple calls to the central 911 were made shortly after 1h30 to report that the fire had attacked the house located on rue Larocque, near the intersection of the avenue Sainte-ThÃ©rÃ¨se.
The arrival of the firemen, the flames were bright and the residents were able to get out of the house. They were assisted by representatives of the canadian Red Cross.
About 35 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the flames. During their operations, a tank of propane gas exploded.
The office of the Commissioner of fire has delegated someone to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.