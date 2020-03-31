Sister of the king of Spain died of coronavirus
Deaths from coronavirus in Spain one of the highest in Europe.
Deaths from coronavirus in Europe is growing. Recently, it became known about the death of the Spanish Princess Maria Theresa of coronavirus. She was a cousin of the king of Spain Philip VI.
The woman died at the age of 86 years in Paris. Maria became the first victim of SARS-CoV-2 among the Royal families of Europe.
On the death of a woman reported her younger brother Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma. Mary was not married, had no children and lived alone. Her funeral will be held in Madrid.
Note that the king of Spain and his wife did a test for the coronavirus, but it gave a negative result.