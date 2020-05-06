Sites overwhelmingly in rule
Visits to express on the sites of 3750 dwellings completed over the last few weeks have shown that the vast majority of them are in good condition despite the sudden stop of activities in march, said Tuesday Warranty of construction residential (GCR).
The technical staff of DGC, a non-profit organization of which a majority of the members of the council are appointed by the Régie du bâtiment du Québec has conducted an audit of places and materials to ensure that everything was in order, but found that 128 dwellings to be the subject of an additional visit.
“We were delighted to see that there was a relatively low proportion of dwellings that have presented problems “, said in the interview, the vice-president communications of RCMS, François-William Simard. “At the same time, it is in line with the approach that has been in place for some years. Contrary to what was done before, it is very focused on prevention, including field inspections, to see what the problems are and how they are corrected before the vessel is delivered to the consumer. “
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
“But if we do not do this operation, they are still 128 for families who are struggling, potentially, with issues later, in a few years,” added Mr. Simard.
The 3750 housing units visited represent about 3000 yards, he stated, this is explained by the fact that some of these sites are in fact condominiums. The fact that a large majority of building does not present any serious problem means that companies have or put in place adequate protections, or replaced the materials become unusable as soon as Quebec has authorized resumption of work.
Weather
According to GCR, the technical staff was able to visit the houses of almost all regions, including the axis Montreal-Quebec, but also in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean. Among the problems identified include, for example, water infiltrations and / or panels of plywood are affected by the bad weather.
In normal times, a contractor is able to schedule a stop of the work, for example in the approach of the construction holiday.
“But here, it is not in a normal context. It happened very quickly. On Monday, it was announced that on Tuesday, at midnight everything was closed. It is probably part of the circumstances that explain that some of the sites have not had the appropriate protection. “
Beyond being able to tell if the fault is that of the contractor or not in such a case, the important thing is to make adjustments, ” because in the end, it is a building that will be delivered to the consumer, and the quality of what is built is not negotiable “.
Contrary to what was done before, it is very focused on prevention, including field inspections, to see what the problems are and how they are corrected before the vessel is delivered to the consumer
— François-William Simard
Before the outbreak the number of cases of COVID-19, the government Legault announced on 23 march that entire industries had to suspend their activities the very next day. On 13 April, the minister of Labour, Jean Boulet, has confirmed that the residential construction of housing units scheduled for delivery not later than 31 July will resume the following week, on 20 April in the morning.
“All persons concerned will thus be able to integrate their new residence in the best possible time “, indicated by the government.
Warranty of residential construction has been founded in 2015. Seven of the thirteen members of the board of directors are appointed by the Régie du bâtiment du Québec, the other six being associated with the entrepreneurs and the consumers.
Its mission is to be primarily a guard dog for the buyers, which aligns the administration of the guarantee plan for new residential buildings.