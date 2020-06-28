Situation is still “serious” in Beijing, according to the authorities
The city council has already launched a comprehensive screening campaign, closed the schools, called the Pekingese not to leave the capital and confined thousands of people in the residential areas judged to be at risk.
June 28, 2020
Situation is still “serious” in Beijing, according to the authorities
Agence France-Presse
BEIJING — China has confined Sunday nearly half a million people near the capital Beijing, affected since mid-June by a rebound COVID-19 that the authorities still describe as “serious and complex”.
The asian country has largely contained the epidemic. But the emergence of some 300 new cases in the city in the space of a little more than two weeks, fueling fears of a second wave of contaminations.
The city council has already launched a comprehensive screening campaign, closed the schools, called the Pekingese not to leave the capital and confined thousands of people in the residential areas judged to be at risk.
Local authorities announced on Sunday the containment of the township of Anxin, located 60 kilometres to the south of Beijing in Hebei province (north). Eleven cases related to the rebound of the epidemic in beijing have been identified, according to the newspaper’s semi-official Global Times.
Only one person per household will now be allowed to go out once a day to buy food and medicines.
The chinese ministry of Health reported Sunday that 14 new cases of local in Beijing during the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 311 since the beginning of the rebound of the epidemic.
The outbreak was detected in Xinfadi, a wholesale market in the south of the city. It supplies most of the supermarkets and restaurants of the capital of fresh products.
About a third of the new cases reported up to now are related to that section of the market reserved for the meats beef and mutton, reported Sunday, city officials at a press conference.
“The situation of the epidemic in the capital is serious and complex,” stressed Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the city.
The screening is still ongoing for those who have frequented the market, the employees of restaurants, delivery drivers, and the inhabitants of residential areas judged to be at risk.
In total, about 8.3 million samples taken to date, 7.7 million have already been tested, announced on Sunday the town hall.
On 19 June, a senior official of the chinese Center for control and disease prevention had stated that the new focus of contamination was now “under control”, but that Beijing would continue to record new cases.