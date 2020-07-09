Six dead in addition to the balance sheet québécois de la COVID-19
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
July 9, 2020 11h51
Updated at 17h24
The pandemic has made six new deaths in Quebec, has announced on Thursday.
The balance sheet was 5603 dead. Four deaths occurred before the 1st of July.
There were 137 new infections, for a total of 56 of 216 cases.
The number of hospitalizations declined by 23, at 308. The number of patients to the intensive care unit was stable at 27.
There were 36 infections in the Montreal region compared to Wednesday, for a total of 27 497. There were 5855 case in the region of Laval, an increase of only three, and 8057 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The Quebec government is poised to tighten the screws on the industry of the bars to limit the spread of the COVID-19. The minister of Health, Christian Dubé, shall make an announcement regarding the implementation of additional measures affecting the bars, Thursday afternoon at Montreal, in the company of the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.
Two other leaders of the camps of days of the Vacation Club Youth (CVJ) of Granby have just received a positive result from the screening test of the COVID-19. These two cases add to the one other person who had been declared positive at the beginning of the week. The three facilitators are now in quarantine.
Ontario has extended its emergency orders related to the pandemic of the COVID-19 to 22 July. The prime minister, Doug Ford said that the extension of the decrees will help to protect vulnerable people and to support front-line workers as the economy continues to reopen.
A committee of senators believe that the country is ill-prepared to manage a second wave of the COVID-19. The senate committee on social affairs said in a new report, that the federal government must give urgent attention to the elderly in the nursing homes long-term care, where they are concentrated outbreaks and deaths related to the pandemic.
