Six employees of a Walmart in Gatineau have contracted the COVID-19
The Walmart on the boulevard de La Gappe in Gatineau
May 19, 2020 11h44
Updated at 14h53
Justine Mercier
Six employees of the Walmart on the boulevard de La Gappe in Gatineau have recently contracted the COVID-19, a situation that will force the closure of the store, Tuesday, to conduct a “deep cleaning”.
The senior director of public affairs for Walmart Canada, Steeve Azoulay, has stated in writing that during the “past two weeks”, “six associates” in the store on the boulevard de La Gappe “have tested positive to the COVID-19”. “We keep these associated in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery”, he added stating that employees infected “will continue to be paid”.
Employees who were “identified as being in close and prolonged contact [with their colleagues infected] have been directed towards the self-isolation”.
On-site, fences have been erected in front of the doors to the store. A security guard informs people that show up that the store is “closed for the day.”
The pharmacy located inside the Walmart store, however, remains open for telephone services and to make deliveries, and gathering in the parking lot.
Walmart Canada also states that the company works “in collaboration with the local public health authorities” in this folder.
“We are also conducting an in-depth cleaning of the store and have taken measures to isolate associates who have come in close touch with these people”, said Mr Azoulay.
The latter could not tell, on Tuesday afternoon, if the store will be open or not on Wednesday. However, it ensures that Walmart Canada is taking “the necessary measures to ensure the well-being of our clients and associates”.
It is not the first Walmart store in the country to have to close its doors temporarily due to the detection of cases of COVID-19.
Mr. Azoulay has underlined that customers with concerns should contact their agency health local public. Residents of Quebec are invited by the government to compose the 1-877-644-4545.
Walmart Canada also indicated they have implemented, at the beginning of may, “temperature monitoring and well-being” for its employees. Among the other precautionary measures are also limited number of guests allowed at the same time in the stores, the demand for a single adult by family commissions, disinfection baskets, and the installation of dividers in plexiglas.