Six fish poacher will pay 8 thousand hryvnias
April 1, 2020 | News | No Comments|
The staff of the Priazovsky National Park detained the man, fishing is prohibited fishing gear.
It happened on January 31, in the waters Utlyukskim estuary, near recreation facility “Ozerny”. The poacher managed to catch 3 haarder, two mullet and a flounder. This was drawn up on an administrative offense under article 91 of the Cao (Violation of rules of protection and use of territories and objects of natural reserve Fund).
Recently Yakymivskyy district court examined the case and nominated the offender a fine of 153 UAH, UAH 420 payment of court fee. In addition, he must reimburse the damage caused to the state in the amount of UAH 7220.