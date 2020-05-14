Six new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Since the beginning of the crisis, eight people died of the COVID-19 in Ottawa.

13 may 2020 13: 30

Updated at 16h24

The Outaouais region account Wednesday six new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, this are 360 people in the region who have received a diagnosis of the disease. More than half of them are cured.

The six new cases were reported in the Outaouais is part of the 706 cases were added Wednesday to the balance sheet provincial, for a total of 39 931 confirmed cases in Quebec since the beginning of the crisis.

At the provincial level, the authorities announced on Wednesday that 89 deaths caused by the COVID-19, which has boosted the balance sheet at 3220 victims.

None of these new deaths did not occur in the Outaouais region, where eight people have lost their lives after having contracted the new coronavirus.

The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) said on Wednesday that ten patients were in the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, one less than the day before. There are more patients in the intensive care of the unit, so that there was a Tuesday.

So far, 67 employees of the CISSSO have contracted the COVID-19.

The organization now has three homes for the elderly, with outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) – private Champlain, located in the Gatineau sector, two residents infected.

The CHSLD Lionel-Émond, in the Hull sector, 22 residents have contracted the virus so far, including those who are deceased.

On the side of the CHSLD La Petite-Nation, St-André-Avellin, the balance sheet is stable with seven affected residents.

