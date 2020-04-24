Six new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The CHSLD Saint-Joseph
April 19, 2020 16h31
Share
Six new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
Share
MARIA – The new balance of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine settled in six new infections, bringing the regional total to 125 since the beginning of the pandemic. The six cases are linked to clusters epidemiological well-known.
Two elderly people, one of the CHSLD Saint-Joseph, a residence for a member of the network of the State, and another in the Mansion of the haven, a private residence, is added to the total.
Since the outbreak at the Mansion, with 27 of its 30 residents have contracted the coronavirus. This is a rate of 90 % and five of them died. The sixth victim, a regional, a woman of Chandler, had been in contact with an infected person as part of the cluster of the Manor.
Two health care workers are also among the infected people Sunday, bringing the regional total to 21. Two workers of the IGA supermarkets also add to the list, two days after the announcement that four people working in one or other of the supermarkets to Paspébiac and New Richmond had been infected.
Fifteen people from the region have been hospitalized up to now, and four are still on the outside of the region. Two of these people are in the intensive care.