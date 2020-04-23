Six new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
11 April 2020 16h42
Updated at 17: 05
Six new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
MARIA — Six new cases of COVID-19 are announced Saturday, in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, bringing the total to 90.
There was, however, no deaths reported and the total amounted to four since the beginning of the pandemic. These deaths are linked to the outbreak of the Manor of le havre, a private residence of Maria. The total number of hospital stays to 11 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of cases of infection related to the Manor of le havre has now grown to 55, while the number of cases arising from residence Saint-Joseph remains at three, as on Friday.
NO NEW CASES IN NEW BRUNSWICK, WHICH REMAINS VIGILANT
No new cases of the COVID-19 has been reported Saturday by health officials in New Brunswick.
Since the beginning of the crisis, 112 confirmed cases were reported, representing 64 travel-related 36 to close contact with other confirmed cases, six transmissions in the community, and six cases are still under investigation.
The physician-in-chief of New Brunswick, Dr. Jennifer Russell, noted that although recent results were encouraging, it was too early to conclude that the spread of the virus in the province is slowing down.
“The measures we take will not change, said Ms. Russell in a press release. We don’t want to become complacent, and then lose ground in our fight against this highly infectious disease.”
On the side of Nova Scotia, a second bus driver in Halifax has undergone a positive control to the COVID-19, a situation that “concerned and anxious” drivers, according to a union leader.
The president of the unit 508 of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), Ken Wilson, has said that its members wanted to be better measures to ensure the safety and health of workers in the service of public transportation in Halifax.
Mr. Wilson said that the driver infected worked from the garage of Burnside, and that he was the third employee of this garage, to get the virus – and the other being a driver in which the positive control was confirmed Wednesday by the local authorities and a mechanic whose infection was confirmed on 26 march.
“We’re very concerned,” said Mr. Wilson. We are told that the garage has been cleaned. Only one case has a direct link with a trip, according to what we know.”
When the case of the mechanic has been confirmed, Mr. Wilson had asked for a suspension of service for up to 24 hours for the garage and all buses are cleaned.
He noted Saturday that similar measures have been taken in the Atlantic Superstores and the institutions of the liquor Corporation of Nova Scotia when of the cases have been detected, but that the garage was closed only for seven hours after the confirmation of the first case.
The Halifax regional Municipality (HRM) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. She had said in a statement released Friday evening that the most recent driver to have undergone a positive control had not worked since march 31.
It was added that the transport company of Halifax had since cleaned up all work areas and vehicles used by the driver. In addition, all persons who had contact with the driver should be informed and undergo a screening test.
The HRM was confirmed Wednesday as the first driver infected had not worked since April 4.
In the course of the weekend, HRM announced that it was putting in place measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19, including a system requiring the use of alternate seats, reducing up to 50 % of the capacity of the bus, depending on the model.
The capacity of the ferries between Halifax and Dartmouth has been reduced to 25 passengers per trip and any food or drink is prohibited, in order to reduce waste.
Nova Scotia has announced 21 new cases to the COVID-19, Saturday, bringing the total in the province, with 428 confirmed cases.
Among the new cases, a member of the Halifax regional police has been identified. The police authorities added that the employee infected had not worked since April 5.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, two new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the total in the province to 241. Six people are hospitalized, including two to the intensive care unit.
L’île-du-Prince-Édouard, had no new cases to report for a third consecutive day on Saturday. The province has reported so far only 25 confirmed cases. The canadian Press