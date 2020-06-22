Six years in prison required against the director Serebrennikov
The playwright and film director Kirill Serebrennikov, took the photographers in the photo before his hearing, on June 22, 2020.
MOSCOW — The public Prosecutor of the Russian required Monday to six years in prison for the producer and stage director Kirill Serebrennikov, the figure of the artistic environment Russian accused of embezzlement in a case controversial.
At a hearing in Moscow, the public prosecutor has also requested a fine of 800,000 rubles (approximately $ 15,000), according to an AFP journalist present at the court.
Sentences ranging from 4 to 5 years of prison have also been required against three employees of Mr. Serebrennikov.
Present at the hearing, Kirill Serebrennikov, 50, is accused of having embezzled between 2011 and 2014, approximately $ 128 million rubles ($2.5 Million) of public subsidies.
Arrested in August 2017, it had been assigned to his residence until April 2019.
In September 2019, the justice of the Russian federation had raised “all preventive measures” against him and his three employees charged, and then returned the file to the public Prosecutor, considering it as incomplete.
A third expertise was finally revealed in early June that the director and his team had received an overpayment of $ 128 million rubles of state aid to a project of the troupe’s Seventh studio Mr. Serebrennikov.
It takes the opposite of expertise previous who had undermined the prosecution.
Kirill Serebrennikov, who is the artistic director of the Centre, Gogol, a famous theatre in moscow, has always denied the charges against him.
To his supporters, he pays for his freedom of creation and its parts, sometimes daring, mixing politics, sex and religion, in a country where the authorities are pushing for a return in force of the “traditional values”. The authorities deny this interpretation of the facts.
About 3000 personalities of culture have called a Monday in a petition to the ministry of Culture to drop charges, citing a “case that has been fabricated” by the investigators.
Since his arrest, many calls in its favour have been initiated by leading figures from the world of art in Russia and abroad.
Kirill Serebrennikov has been noticed for his film, Leto (summer), on the life of the rocker soviet Viktor Tsoï, award-winning in 2018 at the Cannes film festival, and which he had completed the installation during his residency.
Because of this measure, he had also missed the end of 2017 the first at the Bolshoi Moscow ballet Nureyev, dedicated to the star dancer past to the West in 1961. The show had been caught in a controversy, which delayed the first six months.