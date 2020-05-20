Sixty firefighters fought a fire in Saint-Sauveur

The fire was reported to 911 around 14: 40. The fire broke out on a balcony on the third floor and spread to the roof.

May 20, 2020 16h52

Updated at 17h18

Marc Allard

The Sun

Sixty firefighters fought a fire that raged in a three-storey building of the rue Raoul-Jobin, in the district of Saint-Sauveur, Wednesday afternoon.

Two residents who were in their homes at the time where the fire originated are out-time of the building and are safe and sound, says Bill Noonan, spokesman for the Department of fire protection of the City of Quebec.

The fire was reported to 911 around 14: 40. The fire broke out on a balcony on the third floor and spread to the roof. Flame 6 to 8 feet in height, were visible to the rear of the building.

Firefighters have managed to bring down the flames quickly. The fire was declared under control less than an hour after the start of the intervention.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined. But at first sight, “it is possibly an article of smoking,” said Mr Noonan. The office of the Commissioner of fire investigation to clarify the cause.

Le Soleil

