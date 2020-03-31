Skinny: Skinny Zavorotnyuk, Jr., fade in the eyes
Anorexia, stress, longing for the mother that affect Anna?
Anna Zavorotnyuk continues to lead his mikrolog in Instagram, she shared vivid impressions of the next viewing of the movie “Leon”. To publish Anna attached the theme photo where she appeared the image of Matilda. Only it turned out that the Russian Matilda has remained skin and bones. Anna was surprised by his excessive thinness, which in appearance bordered with a serious illness “anorexia”. Skinny Zavorotnyuk, Jr. fade into the eyes, but that this affect Anna?
The fact that the last time she would often publish posts with reflections on life and love for her, could be the longing for the mother, which developed into stress, causing the girl’s eyes began to lose weight. All of these changes can be a direct display of the status of girls, there is a reason why its sudden appearance in Instgram was accompanied by regular dialogue with subscribers. Apparently, the Network girl looking for peace, and understanding that it lives up to its expectations.
Hard fate that fell on a family car crash, has left its mark on each member of the family. Prior to this Network Peter Chernyshev was seen to be very fresh, but now she showed herself to be very healthy. The rest of the family does not appear publicly and lead a private life, but even this is enough to understand that everyone experiences trouble in their own way.