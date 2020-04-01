Skoda has won a prestigious award for the design of the new Octavia
In the network appeared information about the fact that after the previous awards in 2016 and 2017 Skoda Octavia model again received the renowned Red Dot Award for outstanding product design.
So, a completely new fourth generation has made a great impression on the jury of 40 experts from around the world with his style and sculptural design elements and dynamic proportions. This suggests that the 65 th edition of the design contest brought from the Czech company 14th Red Dot Award for their car.
“The company we offer our customers good value and quality. This affects the spaciousness, as well as on the usability of our models. Receive named awards for the new Skoda Octavia is a confirmation of the good work of the whole team of designers Skoda”, – said the member of the management Board for technical development.
Novelty has a separately located Central monitor, a new multi-tiered instrument panel and elite trim materials.