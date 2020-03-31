Skull fractures and multiple injuries: a gang of teenagers-villains brutally beat the journalist, the details of the emergency
In the capital there was a shocking case, a crowd of teenagers attacked a correspondent of one of the popular media. Juvenile criminals severely beat him. Now, the boy needs an expensive operation. The network journalist has addressed for the help to those who care. This is the website Obozrevatel.
As the victim tells the journalist of the edition “Observer” the novel, the Pear, the incident happened on March 27 in the Darnytsia district of the capital. Roman sat on the bench near the entrance, he was approached by a group of teenagers aged 16 to 18 years. They asked for a cigarette, to which the journalist responded that does not smoke. Then demanded money.
All events were watched near the man standing at the store.
After the guy tried to get up, he was knocked down, and beaten on the head. The victim managed to escape and ran into the store, then the criminals behind.
According to Roman, the shop he asked the man who saw everything, called the police, but he did not respond to a request. The reaction of the saleswoman was even more strange.
When the victim covered in blood walked into the store for help, he couldn’t even call an ambulance because I filled up my phone. The journalist asked the clerk to call the police and an ambulance. But she said she has no phone at all and he needs to go, as it scares buyers.
“With this I was just in shock. Later she made a call to his superiors, complaining about me,” the victim says.
The result of the beaten guy had to call the emergency services. His doctors were urgently hospitalized. He is a complex operation and a lot of new surveys.
In the diagnosis of the Novel, the Pear identifies multiple injuries: a concussion and a traumatic brain injury, a fracture of the right zygomatic complex fracture orbital, broken nose and naso-ethmoidales complex.
The journalist showed the web pictures after the beating and asked all concerned citizens to support it.
