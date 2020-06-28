Slam your festival: first festival of slam in Quebec, version COVID-19
Slam your festival will be held in version COVID-19 at the Old Theatre de Saint-Fabien, 21, 22 and 23 August. According to Gervais Bergeron (photo), it will be the first Festival slam in Quebec.
June 27, 2020 19h37
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
After the success last year with the nights Slam your attacker presented at the Old Theatre de Saint-Fabien, organizers announce record-Slam your festival to the 21, 22 and 23 August in the municipality, located between Trois-Pistoles and Rimouski, but in version COVID-19. According to its proponents, it will be the first festival slam in Quebec.
“We were just on our momentum, and then it happened what happened on march 13, tells the artistic director of the event, Gervais Bergeron. Everything was already organized. The committee volunteer was implemented. We had to change everything. We had artists who had signed up for the first edition. […] How to invite people, so that we do not have the right to do this or that? So, it’s been so difficult to organize! It has really been a return on a 10 cents! We had to put everything aside to make an edition a little more lean.”
With the 50 seats permitted in the Old Theatre, the issue of profitability represented a headache for the organisers. The programming of Slam your festival will include a hike slamée. “People are going to walk in the village and there are going to be slameurs to places where you wouldn’t expect,” says Mr. Bergeron.
“We had developed an event completely broke,” says the artistic director and the administration of the Old Theatre Alexandre St-Pierre. It’s going to take a different shape, obviously, but it will still take place, including a big gala to slam the 22 of August with the largest slameurs of Quebec.”
The event will bring together 34 slameurs a little everywhere in Quebec. Among them, call it Amelie Prevost of Montreal, in 2015, has won the gold medal in the Grand Slam Quebec and, in 2016, the world cup of Slam Poetry in France.
The idea
The concept of a festival of slam was conceived during the evenings Slam your pirate, which have been presented for the first time last year at the Old Theatre de Saint-Fabien. “It started with the idea of offering evenings of slam which are a little more festive and summery than those who, initially, are competitive, describes Gervais Bergeron. It allowed a greater number of slameurs to come and even attempt a first experience before the public, without having the pressure of being judged.”
Alexandre St-Pierre, the artistic director and the administration of the Old Theatre
The initiative was such a success that the facilitator of the evenings, a little at the joke, launched the idea of a festival on Facebook for the following year. “It took 15 minutes and I already had a ton of comments of slameurs as much of the Baie-des-Chaleurs to Montreal, who felt that it was a great idea because there is no festival slam in Quebec. There is one in New Brunswick. In Quebec, there are several events slam and there’s the League of slam which is very popular.” As soon as the decision to organise Slam your festival has been taken, the organisation has been able to count on the support of the municipality of Saint-Fabien and the MRC de Rimouski-Neigette, which has contributed financially.
Slam your pirate
Two nights Slam your attacker will also take place on 21 July and 4 August at 19h. “Instead of four evenings, we in fact only two, precise Gervais Bergeron. The evenings of slam will be a bit of a preamble.” According to him, Slam your attacker and Slam your festival are a way to make the village of Saint-Fabien more alive.
As it is forbidden to gather more than 50 people in one room, Mr. Saint-Pierre, evaluates with his team the possibility to remove the benches of the Old Theater, which are arranged according to a configuration of the Italian, to make it a cabaret. “The fear behind the idea of reopening gauge reduced, it is to break the experience of a cinema release. We don’t want people to be sitting with a lot of white empty around them.” The transformation of space in the form of a cabaret will enhance the experience, in the opinion of Alexandre Saint-Pierre. “Given that it is going to be different, we want it to be just as beneficial to the public. Therefore, we will work hard on it.”