Sleep like a baby in spite of the crisis ? Yes, it is possible !

12 April 2020 4: 00
Faustin Etindele
Sleep medicine and social epidemiology, UQAM
THE SCIENCE IN HIS WORDS / The crisis linked to the pandemic of Covid-19 creates a climate of generalized anxiety, which increases the level of stress, which can result in insomnia, even in people who do not suffer from usual. But it is true that good sleep is essential to health in normal times, it becomes even more so in this period of confinement.
Sleep is a naturally recurring loss of awareness of the outside world, accompanied by a progressive decline in muscle tone occurring at regular intervals.
The human being spends one third of his life sleeping. Sleeping well is essential for several good reasons. A sleep of good quality and of sufficient duration is essential to be functional both mentally and physically.
Conversely, poor sleep can put gradually a person in danger. The lack of sleep, whether caused or not by a physiological disorder or behaviour, increases the risk of obesity, reduced immunity, affect the work performance, memory, and many other fonctionsque we do not even suspect.
In my research in sleep medicine and in social epidemiology, I analyze sleep disorders in atypical cases, such as people with Parkinson’s Disease, the workers of the call centres and customer service or even players of video games.
Here are ten recommendations to promote sleep, arising both from my observations and the scientific literature :
1. Establish a schedule of life regular. Hours of bedtime and wake-up regular will help you maintain a regular sleep routine, healthy.
2. Keep in touch with the natural light. Open your windows and expose yourself to the light of the sun as much as possible. This can be good to improve your mood and regulate your biological clock. In addition, it is an opportunity to take to the air in a controlled manner for a short period of time. Stay active during a quarantine, you accrue fatigue body enough to fall asleep more easily and have a deeper sleep.
4. Limit the naps. Unless you have very little slept the previous nights, it is important to avoid sleeping in the day or in the afternoon, as this reduces the pressure of sleep and increases the risk of insomnia.
5. Maintain a social life. The bad news in the media can create anxiety. It is important to use its various online social networks to get the support of our friends and our loved ones, in order to keep the morale and maintain his mental health. This is especially important when one lives alone or far away from his family.
6. Create a discipline of food. It is important to avoid drinking coffee in the afternoon, as this can cause nervousness and delay sleep in the evening. Eating food that is rich and too rich before bedtime may also delay the sleep. Some people have no problem sleeping, even taking a lot of coffee and eating copiously. It is still recommended to control the quantities and times of consumption within the day, as excess night !
7. Avoid devices with a backlight before bed. The new technologies are an integral part of our lives and we are all a little bit addicted to our smart phones, tablets and laptops. It is ABSOLUTELY necessary to set aside at least thirty minutes before the expected time of sleep. If there is the fear of not getting there, we can adjust our cameras to ‘night mode’ to reduce their brightness. By reducing the lag of the brain with the natural alternation of day and night, this will prevent the disturbance of the biological clock and will be beneficial in the long term on the quality of sleep.
8. Avoid staying in bed if one cannot sleep. Our brain is like a computer, which maps certain events to certain functions. The brain will associate the bed and the darkness of sleep and will trigger the entire process of falling asleep. However, it may not do so if it is distracted by other activities (video games, homework, physical activity, alcohol). It is best to read a book, listen to soft music, do deep breathing exercises or yoga or any other relaxing activity. It should not stay in bed more than half an hour after lying down if one is not sleeping. When sleep was slow in coming, it is better to get out of bed, do a quiet activity, and return to bed only when signs of fatigue appear (heavy lids, yawning, etc.).
9. Accept that for all our nights of sleep are not perfect. We are all subject to stress and we each have our stress management techniques. It is necessary to avoid to worry if one is not sleeping well for a few days. Before you get excited because of a bad sleep, I suggest you review the eight recommendations above. Often, the sleep does not come because of a common problem, an argument with a loved one or anxiety created by the job. Identify their stress and learn to manage it, is a good start.
10 – Avoid sleeping pills. Generally, the easy solution is the one that carries the greatest risk. The prolonged use of substances to facilitate sleep (such as benzodiazepines or anxiolytics) without consulting health professionals might aggravate a situation that originally was not. It was better to adopt good hygiene of life than to resort to medication, both in normal circumstances and in a period of confinement.
Don’t forget that to be able to work effectively, eat healthy, have fun, pay her bills and care for his loved ones, in normal times or in times of confinement, it is necessary to sleep well !
This text first appeared on the site of the franco-canadian of The Conversation. Reproduced with permission.
