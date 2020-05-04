Slight decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

The prime minister, Doug Ford

May 3, 2020 11h16

Jean-Simon Milette

The Right

The health officials of Ontario reported on Sunday, a slight decrease in the number of new cases of coronavirus in the province.

The health authorities have detected Sunday, 434 new cases of COVID-19, which represents a decrease compared to the 511 announced the day before. The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 17 553.

Ontario also enumerates 40 new deaths associated with the virus, bringing the balance sheet at 1216 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province has also been reported that a 12-005 case of COVID-19 in Ontario, 68.4% of the cases have now been resolved.

Ontario reported that 2 640 configured in your domain of health had also received a positive diagnosis from the onset of the crisis.

There are four other outbreaks in care homes long-term care in Ontario, bringing to 209 the total number in these institutions.

The leader of the liberal Party of Ontario, Steven Del Duca

Archives, The canadian Press

Del Duca called for the return of the chief scientist

The leader of the liberal Party of Ontario, Steven Del Duca, has called Sunday for the return of the scientist-in-chief of the province.

Recall that the prime minister, Doug Ford has dismissed the chief scientist of Ontario, Molly Shoichet, in July 2018. The progressive conservative government had promised that he was going to find a replacement.

“I want the government to Ford and hired a new chief science officer as soon as possible. It should also strengthen the office of the chief scientist, for it relates directly to the prime minister,” said Del Duca.

According to Mr. Del Duca, a scientist-in-chief would have been a great resource for the prime minister and the government during the pandemic.

“We cannot repair the mistakes of the past, but while we look to the future and re-evaluate the long-term care and health care, it would be vital to include official scientific opinions.”

“This pandemic has revealed many cracks in our health system, including our ability to develop treatments and a possible vaccine. We need to fill gaps like these and create a resilient system that supports all Ontarians,” concluded Del Duca.

Steven Del Duca became the new liberal leader in Ontario to the result of his election on 8 march last year during the general Assembly of the party in Mississauga.

