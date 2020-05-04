Slight decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Jean-Simon Milette
The Right
Share
The health officials of Ontario reported on Sunday, a slight decrease in the number of new cases of coronavirus in the province.
The health authorities have detected Sunday, 434 new cases of COVID-19, which represents a decrease compared to the 511 announced the day before. The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 17 553.
Ontario also enumerates 40 new deaths associated with the virus, bringing the balance sheet at 1216 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The province has also been reported that a 12-005 case of COVID-19 in Ontario, 68.4% of the cases have now been resolved.
Ontario reported that 2 640 configured in your domain of health had also received a positive diagnosis from the onset of the crisis.
There are four other outbreaks in care homes long-term care in Ontario, bringing to 209 the total number in these institutions.