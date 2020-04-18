Slugs, indicative of a biological invasion
Hated vegetable and honnie by mushroom pickers, the slug is grinning all those who cross its path. From forests to fields, this invertebrate, hermaphrodite abounds in quebec — and disturbs the passage. A species native to Europe, the’Arion fuscus, is even in the process of being stamped ” invasive “. Why ?
Angélique Dupuch, a researcher at the University of Quebec in Outaouais, devotes much of his time trying to solve the mystery of the slug non-native in the company of Anna Mazaleyrat, his phd student.
In the course of research on the North Shore, where she was dedicated to other invertebrates, Angélique Dupuch fell on tons of slugs. This is where the little beast had piqued his curiosity. “In terms of biomass, it is the largest of all the invertebrates that we can capture,” says the professor. Yet, in Québec, only a small handful of researchers focus on the topic. The starting point of this modest enthusiasm, it is an observation : at the end of the 1960s, there was very little slug Arion fuscus in quebec. Cinquanteans later, in 2017, a study demonstrated the abundant presence of the species, and this, throughout the territory ; of the Gaspé peninsula to Ontario, through Ottawa, Arion fuscus had made its way.
“Knowing that a slug does not move quickly, it indicates that it has a colonization potential is enormous, and there is no doubt that this deployment is in connection with human activity,” says dr. Dupuch. Travel by truck, boat or even by air have allowed the implantation of the species in the country and its colonization on a large scale.
The anthropogenic disturbances of the ecosystem of slugs native, such as logging, have also facilitated the work of the’Arion fuscus. “Overall, human disturbance of the habitat are a potential factor that promotes the success of invasion. This is not to say that the disturbance created favorable conditions, but usually, the introduced species will êtremoins affected than the native, ” Mrs. Dupuch.
However, it is not invasive who wants : certain behavioral characteristics, such as speed of movement and adaptability, are also part of the factors of success of a biological invasion. The lab tests tend to prove that the’Arion fuscus is more aggressive than her roommate indigenous, attacker physically those who cross its path by biting their coat fairly violent, leaving a trace visible on the body of their rival.
Consequences on the biodiversity
The slugs have a lot to teach us. “The literature has a much more documented and understood processes that lead to invasion success in plants than in animal species “, explains Mrs. Dupuch. For her, it is the quality of the invertebrate slug that is important : if we can demonstrate that behavioural factors have allowed the invasion, one can easily draw a parallel with the potential effects of an invasion of vertebrates on the territory.
Should we therefore worry about the presence of the’Arion fuscus from us ? Everything remains to be proved. Despite its proliferation in the province, the slug remains rather unknown. “One does not know what they are doing in our forests, what they are, what they eat… slugs, it is a big black box of quebec’s forests,” says Mrs. Dupuch.
The impact on the economic and ecological of the species also remains to be proved. Angélique Dupuch advance, however, a few tracks : “When the introduced species to become invasive, they are a source of loss of biodiversity “, she said. To solve the problem, we can first rely on biological control, that is to say, take advantage of the natural predators of the species to try to slow down its progression. On the human side, it is necessary to act early, a solution that, according to the researcher, is almost like an utopia.
“The problem of the fight against invasive species, it is able to detect early to be able to act quickly. Most of the time, we do note that when it is too late, ” said Mrs. Dupuch. The professor gives the example of earthworms quebec,who are often forgotten, introduced species. Today, the unsympathetic earth worm has become an essential property of the ecosystem of the province and allows, in particular, the growth of the flora. “If a worm is able to change the ground to the point of changing the vegetation that grows there, it is not excluque slugs have the same type of influence,” concludes Mrs. Dupuch.