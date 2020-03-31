Small fluctuations: currency exchange rate at 31 March
The national Bank of Ukraine has published the relevant information on currency performance in the country.
Changes in the foreign exchange market is as follows: in comparison with the latest figures, the dollar fell in price by 12 cents to the dollar, the Euro has risen by 6 cents. The ruble compared to the previous day has not changed.
Looks like today currency exchange rate in the main areas as follows:
- Code: 840 USD – 1 USD = 28,0615 hryvnia (UAH of 28.06 $ 1);
- Code: 978 EUR EUR 1 = UAH 30,9617 (30.96 USD for 1 Euro);
- Code: 643 RUB – Russian ruble 10 = 3,5161 hryvnia (UAH 0.35 per 1 ruble).
