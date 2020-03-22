Smalling willing to take the pay cut to stay at Roma

Defender “Manchester United” Chris Smalling, who plays on loan for as Roma, wants to stay in the Rome club.

It is noted that Smalling willing to take the pay cut. Roma, in turn, is ready to redeem 30-year-old Englishman, a lease agreement which expires next summer.

Manchester United Smalling replacing estimates of 35 million euros. Also on the defender claims Arsenal.

This season Chris Smalling took part in 21 games for Roma in the Italian League and scored two goals.

Source:

Football Italia