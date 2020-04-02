Smart home camera Lighthouse Home pleased with its functionality
Smart devices for the home are becoming more popular and visible in this segment of products on the market – however, many manufacturers are faced with the classic problem of matching the price and functionality. However, it is impossible to say in respect of the company Lighthouse, which recently released a smart camera Lighthouse AI, has impressive functionality in terms of its installation. This camera combines the functions of a custody order in the home, caregiver, organizer and simply a smart assistant that will always be able to provide relevant information about the ongoing situations in the house.
One of the portals involved in the review of similar devices – TechRadar – has published his review article on the smart camera Lighthouse of AI that aims to provide a hitherto unprecedented level of functionality in managing their home and all its communications. The main feature of this camera is that it is embedded in the module artificial intelligence from the Lighthouse boasts the ability to self-study instant determine the smallest changes in the house.
For example, the camera is able to distinguish not only humans from animals, but also to record more detailed data about their movements, behaviors and, if necessary, to give the shot record. The camera can shoot in FullHD resolution, as well as to stream in the same quality that makes it really indispensable for some users contemplating such a purchase.
It becomes clear that the camera Lighthouse AI will be one of the most interesting developments in the beginning of this year in the segment of smart home cameras and surveillance systems in General. However, experts Lighthouse don’t want to stop start functionality and soon intend to Supplement the technical capabilities of artificial intelligence camera, somewhat expanded, in particular the possibility of self-learning intelligence. At the moment this aspect is the most problematic, not to mention the fact that the experts do not want to raise the starting price device $ 300.
According to the materials: fainaidea.com