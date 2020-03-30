Snezhana Babkina shared a fun archival photo from the wedding day

Sergey and Snezhana old wives officially married 11 years.

Ukrainian actress Snezhana Babkina, who recently shared pictures of his son after a serious illness, published archival photos from the wedding day. Snezhana has dedicated a post to her wedding day, remembering the many funny moments.

“March 27, 2009. Day Of Izmeneny. My name will never be the same, there’s a new stamp in my passport with the mention of some guy. My dress is not white and wedding, the guy overslept and was late on, such a Grand event. The story I described in the post last year. Okay… I Babkin. Let’s wait and see.. Thank you @babkin_official for so many fun-filled years with you 27 hours a day. Congratulate us on our official and legal date! I am proud that I Babkina” – written by Snezhana.

Insta-stories Snezhana added a few fun photos from the day. In particular, there is a photo waiting for the future spouse.

