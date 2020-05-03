So close and yet so far
Surrounded by Nathan, 5 years old, and Arnaud, 3 years old, Annie-Claude Lafrenière is proud to present its latest baby, Roman, was born on the 30th of march, in full pandemic.
CHRONIC / One day Roman will know the story of his birth in the midst of a pandemic, but for the moment, he has no idea what is happening outside of the arm, reassuring her parents. The infant does not know that all these people went up to him to make a cuckoo by the window or that enthuse in the screen of the computer are eager to hug their tower, with tenderness.
I can perfectly imagine the scene and the emotions felt by his loved ones who feel very far these days. They have a heart filled with joy… and the tight throat. This is not like that they had planned to welcome the new-born.
A small Xavier is on the point of coming into the world in my family. This is the first child of my niece Alex. My sister, new grandmother, is in heaven, while my parents, “back” for the first time, loved this baby since the moment they learned of its existence in the womb of their granddaughter become great.
To tell you how we look forward to welcoming this child-there, rocking the baby and tickle her feet!
Unfortunately, this is not tomorrow that we will be able to count the toes.
Until further notice, this privilege is reserved for the exclusive use of his parents confined with their great happiness that they are eager to share.
Cursed virus. We would have all passed. As the distance of two meters. We understand the importance of this, we respect it to the letter, one remains disciplined, but the disappointment is inevitable, painful…
Roman was born on march 30, at the hospital in Shawinigan. It is the third of three sons of Annie-Claude Lafreniere and Marc-André Houle.
The visits to the house to celebrate the arrival of the last one are suspended for an indefinite period of time. Not the choice. Relatives, friends, neighbors and colleagues have arms in waiting.
“They came to see through the patio door, but this is not the same. I send them photos, it is of FaceTime, but everyone is eager to see it.”
True.
Annie-Claude was right when she said that an infant will change soon after his birth. From week to week.
The young 35 year old woman has a thought imprint of solidarity for those who are pregnant for the first time. The context of the pandemic is not ideal. She also felt uncertainty.
“It was a little stressful… Even if it is my third child, I didn’t want to give birth all alone. My boyfriend did not want it to miss it. This is a beautiful moment in life!”
Marc-André should not present any symptom of flu or cold to be able to attend the birth of his son. The slightest sore throat, the dad might be denied access to the hospital.
“Well I had told my chum to do nothing to pick up!”
Annie-Claude can laugh about it today. Marc-Andre was in top form and at its sides on the day.
During the two weeks preceding the birth of the Roman, the outputs to the grocery store, however, have been limited to the strict minimum. “We made reservations. We stayed in the house. They never came out.”
Listening to her little inner voice, the young woman of 35, he gradually ceased to follow the daily press briefings with the prime minister and the national director of public health.
Wise decision. Put the tv on pause allowed him to concentrate on the essential. Coronavirus or not, the miracle of life was about to occur.
The hospital was particularly empty of patients when Annie-Claude was presented on the morning of the 30 march last. The young woman had disinfected their hands at the entrance, met the gaze of the keeper who guessed the reason of his visit then is mounted to the unit of births where the following took place as well as for her two other boys, Nathan, 5 years old, and Arnaud, 3 years old.
“It happened normally. I never thought to COVID. I have not felt that it was more heavy.”
Not once either, the word pandemic has been issued around the mother in the process of developing-world child.
Roman has left the comfort of his containment of the last nine months to withdraw into the softness of the family nest.
Baby is doing very well. That is all that counts.
One day, we will tell Roman and Xavier – that their birth was a source of contagious joy. Even at a distance.