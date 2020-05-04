Sobey’s criticized to have imposed an extension of the quarantine without pay to employees in the gaspé peninsula
May 4, 2020 17h29
Updated at 18: 05
Share
Sobey’s criticized to have imposed an extension of the quarantine without pay to employees in the gaspé peninsula
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
Share
The Confederation of national trade unions, the CSN, denounces the decision by the food giant Sobey’s, which will extend to two weeks the period of forty-eight employees of the IGA supermarket to Paspébiac in the Gaspé, without paying for them. They had contracted the COVID-19.
These eight employees have been forced to a first quarantine following the outbreak reported on 17 April by the owners of the company, Nancy Arbour and Gilles Leblanc. The outbreak also extended to the employees of the supermarket of New Richmond. The two stores have been closed to the customers, although they have maintained a service of electronic controls.
The quarantine of the eight employees was completed in the last few days, but instead of repeating the work, they were forced by the senior management of Sobey’s, owner of the IGA banner, add an additional 14 days of their quarantine, at their own expense.
Behavior “a little cold”
The spokesperson of the CSN, the union advisor Rémi Bellemare-Caron, is that Sobey’s is rolling out a behavior “a little cold” vis-à-vis the employees of the supermarket Arbour-Leblanc, of Paspébiac.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the employees work hard, without being able to take their break with their fellow workers. They take chances, because of the risk of infection, in an essential service. They have contracted a disease at work, and to thank them, we extend their quarantine without pay,” said Mr Bellemare-Caron.
The eight workers have been entitled to one or the other of the aid programs set up by the federal government during their first forty, the unemployment benefit-sickness if it lasted less than 14 days, or the delivery of canadian emergency if it exceeded two weeks.
“The delivery of canadian emergency gives $ 2000 per month, but these employees should return to work. A clerk makes $ 3000 per month. The decision of Sobey’s makes them lose 1000 $, on a monthly basis”, adds Rémi Bellemare-Caron.
The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine did not require any extension to the quarantine period of eight employees of the supermarket of Paspébiac. “This is a decision of the company,” said Clemency Beaulieu-Gendron, of the integrated Centre of health and social services of the Gaspésie.
The spokesperson of Sobey’s, Anne-Hélène Lavoie, has not returned calls from the Sun to explain the decision of the firm.
The supermarket Paspébiac has reopened to the public on Monday, when the establishment of New Richmond will reopen on 11 may.
On the other hand, the department of public health reports no new cases of infection and no deaths Monday in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.