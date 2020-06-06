Soccer: finally, the field!
4 June, 2020 20: 32
Updated at 23h33
Soccer: finally, the field!
Ian Bussières
The Sun
All of the coaches with whom has discussed The Sun were delighted to learn that team sports could resume on 8 June in the young people with training supervised. The young athletes are eager to review the field, as well as several return already without the supervision of their coaches…
“This is very good news, there is no doubt about it,” says Samir Ghrib, head coach of the Royal-Sélect of Beauport and technical director of the Association de soccer de Beauport. “I’m even a little surprised by the date of recovery, which will come quite quickly. It puts the pressure on the clubs to be ready in time,” he continued.
It is that there is a variable that the clubs are not aware of, but which is essential for the conduct of their season. “We need to know how many people will use the service! It is this that will dictate the number of people on the ground and the number of people that you will need to engage. It will also have an end-date for offer an a la carte menu that we can quantify in monetary terms,” he continued.
Protocol heavy
Ghrib said he also reassured the announcement that the holding of matches would be possible by the end of June. “The challenge will be the protocol, as it will be heavy,” he says. Kevin Butler, technical director of the soccer club, The Phoenix of the Rivers, abounds in the same direction. “The health protocol will be pretty tough. The young people will arrive with their Purell and all equipment must be washed before and after. Young people should also wash their hands and answer a questionnaire to find out if they have symptoms,” he says.
“However, I am reassured that you might possibly games. In phase 2, it speaks of duels, two-on-two or three against three, in phase 3 of the matches within the club and in phase 4, against other clubs. I am pleased that the government seems to want to go quickly,” says Samir Ghrib.
Distancing
The coach of the Royal-Sélect remains concerned by the distancing physical of 2 m required at the outset, but adds in the same breath that everything can change very quickly. “One has only to think of the ratio. There are 30 days, about 1 to 4 and now what are the usual ratios of 1 to 8, 1 to 10 or 1 to 15. We spoke to 50 people on the field at the same time and now it is 70,” said he.
Kevin Butler discusses, for its part, the thing with optimism. Mini-goals, dribles circular around cones and shooting on goal empty will be first of the lot of youth soccer players. “At first glance, it does not have the feeling that this will be something fun“, he says about training supervised. “However, there is a way to animate it to allow that we can have fun. We expect two or three weeks before the matches begin. There is a certain weariness, so we sincerely hope that the contact happens quite quickly.”
Samir Ghrib adds that some young people will probably be disappointed with the measures that will be required for their return with their soccer club. “We are already seeing lots of young people who play soccer, free without supervision and the police do not stop them. Maybe those here will find the phase 1 more difficult.”
Entries
In spite of everything, as the Ghrib that Butler does not care about their entries this summer. “Since Mr. Legault has announced the return of the sports, I can not stop to receive messages of pleasure. The players were excited to see their friends, to touch the ground and the ball. It is good that they move, they aerate the brain, they see something else than the inside of the house!”, indicates the technical director of Phoenix.
Samir Ghrib would like, however, that the sports clubs also have their share of the cake after the announcements of government aid to the cultural sector and the day camp. “It is difficult to leave it, especially as we have nothing to hand to our technicians who benefit from the wage subsidy of 75%. Let’s not forget that this is the summer that the clubs will bail out, because only 40% to 50% of our membership play in the winter. It is hoped that the ban on playing inside is lifted by the fall.”
+
FLEURY DISAPPOINTED THE MAINTENANCE OF ESTRANGEMENT
The former half defensive of the Red and Gold of Laval University Daniel Fleury, who had defied the rules of health, taking a baseball spring training “illegal” on may 19, is pleased with the announcement of the resumption of the activities of the sports team, but disappointed with the maintenance of the rules of distancing among the young people.
“My 12 year old son was very happy when he saw that he could start playing sports,” adds the former footballer, adding that son is as a great athlete because he practiced baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.
“However, I am a bit disappointed that it takes even to the extent of 2 m, with what I’ve heard from pediatricians and studies that demonstrate that young people are less affected by the coronavirus and that they are not important drivers,” says the one who has already been a coach in minor baseball.
“If we can, as was said by Mr. Legault, take matches to the end of June, it will mean that the distance no longer exists. Otherwise, it will not be fun for youth and sports are popular because it is “fun”. If the rift persists, it will interfere probably with the inscriptions,” adds Fleury.
It is also disappointing that we déconfine all regions and all age groups at the same rate. “We do not take into account the fact that young people and some regions are less affected, but at the same time, the government is doing its best and I respect that,” says the one who is most concerned about the health of young people.
“An adult can put it on pause for a few months, but the effects are worse on young people in full growth”, he concludes. Ian Bussières
+
HAPPY TO SEE HIS PLAYERS IN PERSON
The head coach of the football team Elks of Garneau, Claude Juneau, Jr., is pleased that the measures announced on Thursday by the government Legault finally allowed him to review his protected person.
“It’s fine meetings virtual, but there is nothing like see it in real life,” says Juneau in an interview with The Sun. Of course, the physical contact is ubiquitous in football will not be allowed in the first phase of business recovery, but the coach doesn’t care much for the moment.
“It is good news that you can finally take the training supervised, particularly at the level of the race. The guys trained up to now by themselves, but without being supervised by a coach,” he continued, confessing that like everywhere in Quebec, you could also see footballers end up in municipal parks.
“There were two or three to practice according to their work schedules. The more time that progressed, the more the danger to see them regroup in larger numbers existed. At least now, the drives will be under our supervision and coaches will comply with the measures of distance,” he concludes. Ian Bussières