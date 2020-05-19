Social distancing: 189 tickets to Quebec
Share
May 18, 2020 20h03
Share
Social distancing: 189 tickets to Quebec
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
As of may 15, the Québec police had handed over 189 statements of offence for non-compliance with the measures of social distancing since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19.
The last balance sheet made public on April 27, had 129 violations.
“Our approach is always the awareness, we talk to people, they notifies and most of the time they will comply. Those who are then given of the findings are the dissenters. Despite the attempted explanation, people continue to do not follow the instructions,” says Sandra Dion, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ).
The rules of social distancing are issued under the public health Act of Québec. The SPVQ still has the power to impose fines ranging from 1000 $ up to 6000 $ in case of recidivism for the persons who do not comply with the government order to avoid large gatherings.