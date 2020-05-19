Social distancing: 189 tickets to Quebec

| May 19, 2020 | News | No Comments

Distanciation sociale: 189 constats d'infraction à Québec

Distanciation sociale: 189 constats d'infraction à Québec

Share

May 18, 2020 20h03

Share

Social distancing: 189 tickets to Quebec

Distanciation sociale: 189 constats d'infraction à Québec

Distanciation sociale: 189 constats d'infraction à Québec

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

As of may 15, the Québec police had handed over 189 statements of offence for non-compliance with the measures of social distancing since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19.

The last balance sheet made public on April 27, had 129 violations.

“Our approach is always the awareness, we talk to people, they notifies and most of the time they will comply. Those who are then given of the findings are the dissenters. Despite the attempted explanation, people continue to do not follow the instructions,” says Sandra Dion, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ).

The rules of social distancing are issued under the public health Act of Québec. The SPVQ still has the power to impose fines ranging from 1000 $ up to 6000 $ in case of recidivism for the persons who do not comply with the government order to avoid large gatherings.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *