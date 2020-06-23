Social distancing : 25 % of Quebecers would like to switch to a meter
Only 43 % of Quebecers want to keep the two-metre distance imposed by the COVID-19, compared to 73 % of other Canadians, and 66 % of Americans.
June 23, 2020 9h16
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Quebecers are ready to move closer together, much more than other Canadians. This is what note a survey on the attitude of citizens in time of a pandemic, jointly conducted by the firm Leger and the Association of canadian studies.
The opinion of Canadians and Americans on this topic has been probed in the past weekend.
They are, therefore, more than 43 % of Quebecers want to keep the two-metre distance imposed by the COVID-19, compared to 73 % of other Canadians, and 66 % of Americans.
One-in-four canadians is even ready to move in only one meter of separation. In the rest of the country, as well as in the neighbouring u.s., only 5 % would like to approach as much.
And if the rule was only one meter distance, 50 % of Quebecers would feel comfortable at a restaurant, compared to 37 % of other Canadians. The approximation in the bars is less tempting; 25 % of Quebecers feel comfortable and 20 % of other Canadians.
Since Monday, in Quebec, there may be only 1.5 m of distance in the cinemas and concert halls, which, however, must be limited to 50 people. The restaurants are now open across the province, each table must be two metres from its neighbour. And then the bars are still closed.
The survey, conducted online, such as those that have preceded it, does not allow the calculation of a margin of error, the sample is not probabilistic. This week, they have been 1521 Canadians and 1002 Americans to respond to the survey, between 19 and 21 June.
In addition, pollsters were also asked about the leadership race of the conservative Party of Canada. And they were able to see a great indifference.
To the question, which of the four candidates — Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay, Erin O’toole, Derek Sloan — would make the best leader, 76 % of Quebeckers responded “I don’t know” and 68 % of Canadians from other provinces were offered the same refusal to answer.
When the questions on the talent of one or another of the candidates have become more specific, “I don’t know” exceeded 80 % in Quebec, 70 % elsewhere in Canada.