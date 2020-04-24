Social distancing: 37 traffic tickets in a week in Quebec city
April 20, 2020 12h59
Updated at 13h18
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
In the course of the last week, the police of Québec issued 37 statements of offence under the public health Act. Since the beginning of the decree, 98 findings were given to citizens who did not comply with the rules of social distancing.
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) notes, however, “a good collaboration of the citizens in the vast majority of cases.” The agents always receive about 100 calls of denunciation by day.
For the major part of the interventions, it is of gatherings be prohibited to people who do not live in the same home.
Recall that under the public health Act of Québec, the police have the power to impose fines ranging from 1000 $ up to 6000 $ in case of recidivism for the persons who do not comply with the government decree.
The event that has captured the attention of the police occurred last Thursday. In the borough of Charlesbourg, the Unit of narcotic drugs of the SPVQ has proceeded to the arrest of a fifty year old man for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. The patrol had handed out tickets to the rallies in the same residence in the days prior to surgery. The arrested man, as well as other individuals did not comply with the instructions of containment.
These previous interventions have enabled the police to advance the investigation, the suspect was trafficking narcotics from his home, located near the boulevard Henri-Bourassa and rue des Nemours.
A search warrant had resulted in the capture of cocaine, items used for the sale of narcotic drugs, the repellent and $ 650.
Remember also that it is possible to be with people outside, in public places, if the distance of two meters is maintained between each individual.
Also, members of the same family are not obliged to follow the social distancing outside of their home if they are confined under the same roof.