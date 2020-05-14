Social housing: Montreal will have to redo its homework, says the COMP
Photo: Olivier Zuida The Duty
The COMP had conducted consultations last fall on the draft rules of procedure of the City designed to regulate more tightly the inclusion of social and affordable housing in new real estate projects.
The City of Montreal will have to go back to his drawing table to refine its proposed regulations governing the achievement of social and affordable housing dubbed ” 20 / 20 / 20 “. In its report released Thursday, the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) recommends that the City of Montreal to revise the definition of affordable housing and family-in-law whose entry into force is planned for next year.
The COMP had conducted consultations last fall on the draft rules of procedure of the City designed to regulate more tightly the inclusion of social and affordable housing in new real estate projects. These regulations impose various requirements, such as up to 20 % social housing and 20 % affordable housing in new construction.
In general, the COMP considers appropriate to the rules applying to social housing, and recommended the adoption of the measures provided for to this effect in the draft regulations. The organization expresses serious reservations with regard to the component of affordable housing and family housing, echoing the concerns expressed during the consultations by the groups active in the field of housing and real estate developers.
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
Housing not so affordable
They had particularly stressed the lack of control of the City on the housing of the category affordable and denounced the fact that this affordability was limited to five years. This meant that a first-time buyer who purchased a home at a reduced price could resell it at the market price thereafter.
The COMP also has doubts about the definition used by the City for this type of housing is described as housing ” the price of which is slightly less than the market or equal to that of a unity of design modest.” “It is a setback because previously, the City was based on the median household income. The proposal that is made now, rather, it is based on the average cost of housing in Montreal, ” explained Dominique Ollivier, chair of the COMP, during a phone interview.
The real estate developers had also noted that without an application of these constraints to the scale of the metropolitan region, they would not have advantage to realize real estate projects in Montreal and that they would be tempted to turn to the 450, or to the other related municipalities of the island of Montreal, where the regulation does not apply.
The portion of the family housing had also raised concerns. The participants in the consultation were of the view that these three-bedroom units and would not be may not be granted to households for which they were intended. “It may result in a tendency to do three rooms in a penthouse that will be bought by a couple in retirement. It may not meet the needs of the targeted customer, ” notes Dominique Ollivier.
These considerations have moved the COMP to recommend to the City to review both of these aspects before submitting the draft regulation for adoption.
The report of the OCPM, a document of 195 pages, which contains 16 recommendations, also suggested that the City enter into negotiations with the government of Québec to exempt social housing projects of the system of royalties provided for real estate projects located in the vicinity of the express Network metropolitan (REM).
It also stresses that the parameters of the regulation do not apply to conversions of existing buildings, a gap to which the City should address.
The consultation conducted by the OCPM has held well in advance of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Dominique Ollivier believes that after COVID-19 will bring the City to reflect on the design of housing in urban areas. “At the time of the consultation, people agreed to say that if we had large real estate complexes, the facilities like common rooms, or swimming pools would be a good idea. The COVID has shown us that people may need more things to the inside of their own homes “, she says.