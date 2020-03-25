Sofia Rotaru had an impressive 26-year-old grandson

72-year-old singer Sofia Rotaru has published a portrait of Anatoly Evdokimenko — her grandson, who was named in honor of the wife of the artist.

Spectacular heir Rotaru showed in the Instagram. Portrait in black-and-white frame Anatoly posing with slicked back hair.

“Happy birthday, my dear and beloved grandson! Roofing, be healthy and happy! Good luck to all! Love it!” — posted by Sofia Rotaru.

“Feel the rock”, “there Are such beautiful people! Good health, good luck!”, “Happy birthday, Anatoly! I wish him to be always happy, cheerful and successful!”, “Handsome”, “Very beautiful luck to him,” write the fans of Sofia Rotaru in the comments.

Anatoly — the sound producer and DJ, he was the son of the only son Rotaru Ruslana. Anatoly also has a sister Sophia.