Sofia Rotaru has reported a loss in the family
March 26, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
His father died, Sonya Kay.
Famous actress Sofia Rotaru reported the loss of a loved one in the family on his page on Instagram. The husband died the sister stars Lydia. Sergey chlabicz left this world on the morning of 24 March.
Sofia Mikhailovna did not identify the cause of death, however, published an archival photo of the deceased.
“This morning died the husband of my sister Lydia. Mourn and sympathize”, – wrote the singer.
View this post on Instagram
The bright memory…🙏